LETTER: DeJoy selection demands scrutiny

Cronyism has been a trademark of the Trump administration. Selection of Republican mega-donor and Trump ally Louis DeJoy to postmaster general of the United States demands scrutiny.
President Trump lately has been sewing his baseless "Mail-in voting can cause tremendous potential for voter fraud." What next? Stifle the U.S. Postal Service?
All we need and deserve is a fair voting process - no cheating. John Neely, Moville, Iowa
