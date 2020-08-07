You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: DeJoy selection demands scrutiny
LETTER: DeJoy selection demands scrutiny

Letters to the Editor

Cronyism has been a trademark of the Trump administration. Selection of Republican mega-donor and Trump ally Louis DeJoy to postmaster general of the United States demands scrutiny.

President Trump lately has been sewing his baseless "Mail-in voting can cause tremendous potential for voter fraud." What next? Stifle the U.S. Postal Service?

All we need and deserve is a fair voting process - no cheating. John Neely, Moville, Iowa

