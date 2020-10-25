 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Democrat voting for Jeremy Taylor
View Comments

LETTER: Democrat voting for Jeremy Taylor

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

I’m a lifelong Democrat who is supporting a Republican for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — Jeremy Taylor.

Jeremy is someone who I’ve known since I was a math teacher at West High and he was our Student Council President. Jeremy had an incredible passion for service to make West better then and I believe this same drive is why he serves now.

I have been impressed by Jeremy seeing a problem and finding a solution. This is wide-ranging: he started the committee to study all county buildings. In just a couple of years, he helped close a wasteful old county home, helped the county have all LED lighting (first in the state), oversaw the moves for the Clerks of Courts and Treasurer's offices, and led an outstanding courthouse centennial.

But best of all is how Jeremy sees service to people. He's met with families served by regional mental health services to truly listen. Jeremy listened to a situation in Rockwell City and came up with a plan to meet the needs of law enforcement when seeing their family would lose health insurance coverage when falling in the line of duty.

I’ve seen Jeremy Taylor work across the aisle. The county board shouldn’t be about partisan politics and the kind of attacks we’ve all grown tired of. It should be about growing our community for good jobs, quality of life, and common-sense good government. I hope you will join me in supporting Jeremy Taylor. Janet Young, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Apologies
Letters

MINI: Apologies

Someone needs to apologize to Amy Coney Barrett on behalf of REAL America for the immature way she was treated by the Democrats at her hearing…

MINI: Backup plan
Letters

MINI: Backup plan

The Republican backup plan if Joe Biden wins is clear: Be patriotic, support our President, military, and law enforcement, and continue to wor…

MINI: Ouch
Letters

MINI: Ouch

The relentless political TV ads have mentally exhausted me. And now I’ve noticed physical discomfort, as well, mainly involving my index finge…

LETTER: Leave my vote alone
Letters

LETTER: Leave my vote alone

I continue to see ads pushing Iowans to call their senators and demand they stop this SCOTUS confirmation so Iowans can vote. Do not take away…

MINI: Hypocrisy
Letters

MINI: Hypocrisy

Based solely on her testimony during the Supreme Court hearings I have no big problem with Judge Barrett. My problem is the raw power grab the…

MINI: Thank you
Letters

MINI: Thank you

I'd like to give a shout out of gratitude to the Sergeant Bluff police officers. Thank you for watching over our community and your timely ser…

MINI: Socialized Medicine
Letters

MINI: Socialized Medicine

The president and Congress have government run health care. I don't know of any that opt out or complain about this socialized medicine. Don't…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News