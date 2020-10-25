LETTER: Democrat voting for Jeremy Taylor

I’m a lifelong Democrat who is supporting a Republican for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — Jeremy Taylor.

Jeremy is someone who I’ve known since I was a math teacher at West High and he was our Student Council President. Jeremy had an incredible passion for service to make West better then and I believe this same drive is why he serves now.

I have been impressed by Jeremy seeing a problem and finding a solution. This is wide-ranging: he started the committee to study all county buildings. In just a couple of years, he helped close a wasteful old county home, helped the county have all LED lighting (first in the state), oversaw the moves for the Clerks of Courts and Treasurer's offices, and led an outstanding courthouse centennial.

But best of all is how Jeremy sees service to people. He's met with families served by regional mental health services to truly listen. Jeremy listened to a situation in Rockwell City and came up with a plan to meet the needs of law enforcement when seeing their family would lose health insurance coverage when falling in the line of duty.

I’ve seen Jeremy Taylor work across the aisle. The county board shouldn’t be about partisan politics and the kind of attacks we’ve all grown tired of. It should be about growing our community for good jobs, quality of life, and common-sense good government. I hope you will join me in supporting Jeremy Taylor. Janet Young, Sioux City

