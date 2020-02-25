LETTER: Democratic candidates should stop attacks on Bloomberg

Are Democratic candidates for president crazy? Michael Bloomberg has as much right to run as any of them and being a billionaire doesn’t mean he is evil. Is Tom Steyer evil, how about Andrew Yang?

Other candidates are angry not because he is rich, but because he is a real contender. To them I say, stick with issues, debate issues, work together to bring out the best in each of you and then let the electorate decide. These senseless personal attacks make other candidates look like Republicans, sound like Republicans, and give me as much of a headache as Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell do.

We are looking for a real leader, not an ego-driven competitor who is willing to tear down anyone who is polling better than they are. Yes, Democratic candidates need to be strong, tough, and have a thick skin, but they also have to be someone we can be proud of as our party's leader. Someone who offers something better, something worthwhile, and something respectful and honest.

Let’s make the choice be between dishonorable Republicans who will say and do anything to keep power, even fawn all over Trump, and honorable Democrats bringing out the best in themselves while helping others do the same for the benefit of all.

If it can’t be done that way, why are you running? What is it you are seeking to accomplish besides being president? Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

