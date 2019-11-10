LETTER: Democrats: 'A danger to this democracy'

Math and reading scores have dropped again across the board. Isn't it time that the Department of Education be abolished and control given to state and local communities, rather than these bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.?

It wouldn't surprise me at all if these low scores are purposeful for today's socialist Democrats. Low IQ and low-info voters are easier to influence. I'm reminded of what Lenin said once: "Give me just one generation of youth and I'll transform the whole world." Or Marx, who said: "Keep people from their history and they are easily controlled."

This is the goal of today's socialist Democrats - control and power. Yet if we are alert and keep informed, we should be aware of what they are willing to say and do, no matter how unconstitutional, unlawful, or immoral. It's playing out before our eyes on a daily basis with their impeachment scam and what they are willing to do to innocent people. But this is who they have become and we also see the results and/or consequences of their failed policies that so many Americans have to deal with.

This party truly is a danger to this democracy, this free republic, our freedom, our opportunities, and possibly our continued success and prosperity. You get what you pay for. You get who and what you vote for, too. Sid Jacobsma, Orange City, Iowa

