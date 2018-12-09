Please don’t litter. The cigarette butts, soda cans, coffee cups, beer bottles, plastic bags, gum wrappers and other items you may see along a street or sidewalk, blown up against a fence, or swirling around a parking lot, are litter. When persons throw things from their cars, drop things on the ground, or even if someone aims for a garbage can, misses, and leaves it, that is littering.
Litter is bad for our environment. It wastes our natural resources. When cans and bottles are discarded instead of being recycled, more resources must be used to create cans and bottles from new materials. Animals may mistake the items of litter floating in the water or along the roadside as food and could choke on them or they may get entangled in it.
Litter can be very dirty. Not only does it not look nice, but it may carry germs. It’s our obligation as responsible pet owners to pick up dog waste when walking our dogs. Dog waste is an environmental pollutant. As it lays in the grass or snow and decays, toxic bacteria will eventually seep into the soil, contaminating our waterways. It’s annoying to see a pile of poop left in the grass where children play and other dogs do their business. Protect children and animals by cleaning up after your pet(s).
Take pride in your parks, schools, playgrounds and other public or private areas in Siouxland. We’re fortunate to live in or just visit such a beautiful tri-state region. - Jane Gilbert, Sioux City