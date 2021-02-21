LETTER: Devise a better way to register for vaccination appointments

The Woodberry County Health Department needs to come up with a much better way for people to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. When my wife and I tried to register for the Feb. 17 vaccination clinic it took us 45 minutes just to get in and then only one of us was able to get registered. Three-fourths of the way though the second application for my wife, it said that the time slot was no longer available.

They need to come up with a better way to handle a large number of people needing and wanting to get a limited amount of vaccine shots that are available. It would seem much better, at least to the public, if they would be able to take names and be able to put them on a waiting list. And when you start to fill out an appointment time that time slot should be off limits for anyone else until you have finished entering the information. - Robert Jaminet, Sioux City