I would have to differ with the writer of the Saturday May 15 mini as to who the blame lies with. Each of us is responsible for our own sins and wrongdoings. The illegal immigrant, key word illegal, is wrong for breaking the law and if the system is broken then those with authority to fix it need to get it fixed. The prostitute is wrong for selling his or her body for evil purposes that God created for His purposes and the sex trafficker is wrong for treating those created in the image of God as if they were human garbage. The drug addict is wrong for putting poison into his body that was created to be the temple of God and the drug pusher is wrong for profiting from the weakness of the drug user. Everyone is personally responsible for their own poor choices in life. Greg Wolfe, Salix, Iowa
LETTER: Differ with May 15 mini on who blame lies with
Related to this story
Most Popular
If responsible adult Americans decide not to get the COVID vaccine, that's fine. It's their choice. Stop treating them like kids by bribing th…
There seems to be some confusion over the purpose of the Keystone XL pipeline, cancelled by Biden, and the Colonial pipeline, recently shutdow…
What a wonderful change in Republican leadership. In one swift vote we transition from Liz Cheney's frown of doom and gloom to Elise Stefanik'…
The Republicans have proven they are a ship of fools. Liz Cheney is as conservative as any of them but she has put Trump in his place and the …
It's nice to have our state legislators back home where we can keep an eye on them. Journal Editorial Board
Alarming jobs report? It’s in the news about such a low number of jobs created last month. The current administration says, that’s why we need…
We were cleaning out old files and came across my immunization record. I received the Salk vaccine in January/February of 1956. I was 10 years…
Now that the next Jimmy Carter has been elected, let's just hope he gets followed by the next Ronald Reagan. -- Chris Engel, Sioux City
As a 4th generation Iowa cattle feeder, Beef Month in May seems an opportune time to share some great facts about beef - an environmentally-fr…
The author of a recent mini editorial in the Journal claims that the voting restriction bill’s proliferating across the country are to stop or…