LETTER: Differ with May 15 mini on who blame lies with

I would have to differ with the writer of the Saturday May 15 mini as to who the blame lies with. Each of us is responsible for our own sins and wrongdoings. The illegal immigrant, key word illegal, is wrong for breaking the law and if the system is broken then those with authority to fix it need to get it fixed. The prostitute is wrong for selling his or her body for evil purposes that God created for His purposes and the sex trafficker is wrong for treating those created in the image of God as if they were human garbage. The drug addict is wrong for putting poison into his body that was created to be the temple of God and the drug pusher is wrong for profiting from the weakness of the drug user. Everyone is personally responsible for their own poor choices in life. Greg Wolfe, Salix, Iowa