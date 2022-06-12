LETTER: Disappointed with college's whiskey class

I was shocked to see the A1 story in the Journal's e-edition on Monday about a May term class in whiskey drinking at Morningside University, titled "Cocktails go collegiate." Over 21 or not, it saddens me to see any encouragement for drinking as part of adult life.

Our country has been in denial about the short and long term negative effects of drinking since the 1920s, despite the millions of drug and alcohol related deaths that occur each year. Deaths that are unnecessary and heart-breaking. I doubt the class syllabus contains the negative effects of alcohol after consuming no more than 2 drinks… how it impairs your judgment, causes you to say things you wouldn’t otherwise, can cause cancer long term, etc. I could go on and on.

People who know me will say I can’t be objective. This is true as I chose to stop drinking 35 years ago. Trust me, it is harder to do than you think. I am disappointed in the casual attitude toward a mood altering gateway drug that can destroy your life in an instant. -- Diane Howard, Dakota Dunes

