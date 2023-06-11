I'm absolutely disgusted about what happens all too often in Sioux City and probably surrounding areas. I'm talking about people who think it's ok to steal flowers and other decorations off graves.

Like seriously, that's so disrespectful and heartbreaking to the family of those people. If people want that stuff there's plenty of jobs go out get one and buy your own flowers and decorations. STOP taking what isn't yours.

It breaks my heart meeting a gentleman who had to buy more hanging flower baskets all because someone thought it was ok to steal them off his wife's grave. Seriously do better people stop stealing. -- Jeanette Allen, Bronson, Iowa