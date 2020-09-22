 Skip to main content
LETTER: 'Disgusted'
LETTER: 'Disgusted'

Letters to the Editor

I am 72 years old and over my many years of election rhetoric I think 2020 has topped it all for negative ads and campaigning from both sides.

While you know that the presidential election is going to contain a lot of stupid comments and negative ads, I am disgusted by the negative ads and comments by Iowa U.S. Senate candidates Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield. I am a Republican due to my strong stance on pro-life issues and I could never vote for Theresa Greenfield because of her strong pro-choice stance, but I still want to hear anwers from both candidates to the question - "What are you going to do for me to make my life and the lives of my fellow citizens better?" I have heard very little of this.

Come on, Joni and Theresa, let us know where you stand. And also, Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden need to do the same. Carl Hardy, Sioux City

