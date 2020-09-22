LETTER: 'Disgusted'

While you know that the presidential election is going to contain a lot of stupid comments and negative ads, I am disgusted by the negative ads and comments by Iowa U.S. Senate candidates Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield. I am a Republican due to my strong stance on pro-life issues and I could never vote for Theresa Greenfield because of her strong pro-choice stance, but I still want to hear anwers from both candidates to the question - "What are you going to do for me to make my life and the lives of my fellow citizens better?" I have heard very little of this.