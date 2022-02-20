LETTER: Dislikes misuse of words ending in '-self'

I hate “selfies”. Not the narcissistic pictures, but the misuse of words ending in “-self.” It is incorrect to say “Bob (or Sue, or the store) cheated myself.” Bob can cheat himself. Sue can cheat herself. The store can cheat itself. Collectively, they can cheat themselves. ONLY “I” can cheat “myself.” Nearly universal misuse is not an excuse. Just ask any buffalo who followed the herd over the cliff. I don’t how this is difficult to comprehend, especially for those generations were raised to believe the only important pronouns are “I” and “me.” Maury Rawe, South Sioux City