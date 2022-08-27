LETTER: Dislikes new arm rests on City Hall benches

The next time you walk by City Hall, take a look at the two benches in front. Notice the new arm rests in the middle of each bench?

Unfortunately, the city’s new bench upgrade isn’t with a person's arm comfort in mind. Rather, it’s a simple and easily overlooked example of “hostile architecture,” or intentionally designing urban spaces to be difficult and uncomfortable for homeless people to sleep on.

So, instead of spending resources on addressing homelessness in our community, it’s easier to make life more miserable for homeless people so we don’t have to be uncomfortable at seeing someone sleeping on a bench outside City Hall. The juxtaposition of these “upgraded” benches with the free clothing coat rack is just too on-the-nose for me. -- Trevor Brass