LETTER: Display of large U.S. flags appreciated
LETTER: Display of large U.S. flags appreciated

Driving along I-29 on Dec. 7, (Pearl Harbor Day) I was struck by the number of large U.S. Flags flying properly at half mast. From Port Neal Welding on the south entrance to our metro area to downtown, there are many noticeable flags, including the three jumbo flags at Keizer Refrigeration, Freedom Park, and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

Flying our nation’s flag is a great symbol and adds to the positive image of our community. Large flags are very expensive, require ongoing maintenance and staff time. Most would be surprised at the number of days a year the flag owners raise and lower the flags to half staff. In this day when many have chosen to disrespect our flag for a variety of reasons, the businesses and government entities and homeowners proudly flying Old Glory deserve heartfelt appreciation. -- Robert DeSmidt, Sioux City

