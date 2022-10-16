LETTER: Disqualify political candidates who speak untruths

Nov. 8 is an important date for all eligible voters to cast their votes for the candidates they want to represent them in local, state, and federal government.

One needs to understand no candidate will reflect exactly their political view on every issue. Having said that, there will.be candidates who more closely reflect their views than others. They should vote for that candidate no matter the candidates political affiliation.

One prerequisite is every candidate must be honest and speak the truth on all matters. I believe we the people of Iowa can deal with the truth good or bad, but not untruths. Untruths just make worse and cloud the real issue. After all an untruths is nothing more than a lie.

I would hope elected representatives in Iowa and the nation make the best informed, competent decisions, that affect everyone. The voter should disqualify and candidate who speak untruths. If the candidate did it once they will do it again. In summation, every eligible voter needs to vote. John Stetson, Sioux City