LETTER: Distracted driving added to driver's ed curriculum

The bill adding distracted driving to driver's education (HF380) was brought forward this legislative session by the Iowa Bicycle Coalition. Before this bill was passed, students were required to have four or more hours of instruction on substance abuse. This bill changed that language to include both substance abuse and distracted driving.

We want to thank Sen. Jackie Smith for working diligently on this bill throughout the session. The class time previously just spent on substance abuse is now shared with distracted driving. The most significant proportion of drivers who were distracted at the time of fatal crashes were 15 to 19 years old. Sen. Smith understood this risk and her hard work on House File 380 helped ensure it was signed by the governor this year. -- Walter Peterson, Sioux City