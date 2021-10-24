 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Distracted driving added to driver's ed curriculum

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

The bill adding distracted driving to driver's education (HF380) was brought forward this legislative session by the Iowa Bicycle Coalition. Before this bill was passed, students were required to have four or more hours of instruction on substance abuse. This bill changed that language to include both substance abuse and distracted driving.

We want to thank Sen. Jackie Smith for working diligently on this bill throughout the session. The class time previously just spent on substance abuse is now shared with distracted driving. The most significant proportion of drivers who were distracted at the time of fatal crashes were 15 to 19 years old. Sen. Smith understood this risk and her hard work on House File 380 helped ensure it was signed by the governor this year. -- Walter Peterson, Sioux City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Just a quick observation

MINI: Just a quick observation

Just a quick observation: paying more at the pump, higher energy bills, record food prices at grocery stores, record Americans on government a…

MINI: Vote for change

MINI: Vote for change

I read the American people are expressing their displeasure with our current national leaders. That is what the polls are for. Vote for change…

MINI: Beautiful weather

MINI: Beautiful weather

THE MINI: We’ve been treated to beautiful warm weather the last few days. We hope you were able to get out and enjoy it, with cooler more typi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News