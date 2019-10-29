As someone who follows politics from a distance I have seen a disturbing pattern of dishonesty being displayed by current and former politicians. First we have Sen. Mitt Romney creating a fictitious online persona to praise himself and criticize his detractors. Next we have former Senator, Secretary Of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton recklessly refer to Congresswoman and current presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard as a "Russian asset" without a shred of evidence.
The most worrying of this type of behavior is the reflection of a total lack of virtues and a display of absurd convictions. What do these people really stand for? Obviously themselves, special interests and not the people they currently or once were literally employed by, the taxpayers. And these two examples aren't the only rotten apples in the current political climate. See Adam Schiff, etc.
The surrealist artist Salvador Dali painted distorted pictures of the world forcing the viewer to see through the delusion and determine what the subject matter actually was. When public figures purposely mislead, they generally have something to hide or they have an old score to settle. I seriously doubt George McGovern, Robert Ray or Harold Hughes would have acted in such an undistinguished manner. But then again, none of these political figures from the past were involved in public life to enrich or empower themselves. How the times have changed. Douglas Heeren, Spink, South Dakota