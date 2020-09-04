 Skip to main content
LETTER: Do not covet
The last of the Ten Commandments tell the reader not to covet their neighbor's property. This doesn't mean we can't look at our neighbor's house, car or mower and desire to purchase one similar to theirs. It means we aren't to desire his possessions and think we have a right to take them.

We currently have a political viewpoint that believes the government should have the right to take things from a rich neighbor and give it to a poorer neighbor. Maybe our founding fathers wanted to warn us of this dangerous idea by permanently writing the Ten Commandments in three locations on the Supreme Court building. Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa

