LETTER: Do some critical thinking
LETTER: Do some critical thinking

Letters to the Editor

After reading and hearing so much about what Democrats want (including Linda Holub's July 5 Regulars column, political ads, etc.), I have a need to respond.

"Defunding the police" doesn't mean eliminating the police, it means reallocating some funds to hire people trained to deal with mental health issues, addictions, domestic violence and homelessness to assist law enforcement.

"Defunding ICE" doesn't mean Democrats want open borders. Democrats want immigration reform which is not the same as open borders.

Democrats do want a pathway to citizenship for immigrants, including DACA and possibly hard-working, law-abiding "illegals" who have lived here for years. Democrats also want to ensure voting opportunities for all citizens. The so-called "death tax" only affects Iowa farmers and small business owners whose estates are more than $11.58 million (for singles) or $23.16 million (couples) and those over that value have mechanisms to reduce the amount of taxes or defer payments. Being forced to sell their farms and businesses is highly unlikely.

Making broad statements about whole groups such as Democrats, Republicans, immigrants, protesters, police, etc., isn't helpful. It's time to do some critical thinking, fact-checking and using common sense rather than jumping to incorrect conclusions and believing everything you hear and read. Ann Knutson, Sioux City

