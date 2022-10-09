 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Do something productive with state of Iowa's massive windfall

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sept. 27 announced the state ended the 2022 fiscal year with a balance of $1.91 billion in the general fund, $830 million in reserve funds and $1.06 billion in the Taxpayer Relief Fund

A tax bill, HF2317, signed March 22, included the formula to reduce the corporate tax rate when net corporate income tax receipts exceed $700 million, which it did. Now corporation taxes are scheduled to drop from 9.8% to 8.4%.

How about us? Cut OUR tax rates. Spend funds on needed road and bridge repair. Provide more funds for public education. Fully fund and staff the Iowa State Highway Patrol. Do something productive with this massive windfall of money. -- Tim Getty, Hinton, Iowa

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Disturbing Fact!

MINI: Disturbing Fact!

Disturbing Fact! Our Jackie Smith is the only female Iowa State Senator west of Ames!! Jackie is a public servant, not a political divider. Sh…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News