LETTER: Do something productive with state of Iowa's massive windfall

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sept. 27 announced the state ended the 2022 fiscal year with a balance of $1.91 billion in the general fund, $830 million in reserve funds and $1.06 billion in the Taxpayer Relief Fund

A tax bill, HF2317, signed March 22, included the formula to reduce the corporate tax rate when net corporate income tax receipts exceed $700 million, which it did. Now corporation taxes are scheduled to drop from 9.8% to 8.4%.

How about us? Cut OUR tax rates. Spend funds on needed road and bridge repair. Provide more funds for public education. Fully fund and staff the Iowa State Highway Patrol. Do something productive with this massive windfall of money. -- Tim Getty, Hinton, Iowa