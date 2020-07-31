LETTER: Do they deserve the attention they get?

National news coverage and congressional proposals to current law are completely out of control. A quick check with Google indicates the following populations: Seattle, 744,955; Portland, 653,115; Chicago, 6,216,589; Washington, D.C. (metro), 9,533,040. The mega coverage of the "protests" and violence seems nonstop.
Raising a sign or your voice is protest. Burning buildings is arson, attacking another person is assault, injuring another is battery, killing another is either manslaughter or murder.
Currently, the only protected action in our country is protest. The rest are to be held accountable for a criminal act. I'm fairly certain all elected officials of any political party are sworn to uphold current law. My civics instructors were very clear when teaching me that it was not an option for me to pick and choose which ones to follow. We have a process to follow to amend/change current law and "we the people" get to elect our representatives to do just that. In the meantime, I was taught that current law would be enforced.
With regard to the population numbers above, I suggest that if each of these cities have 10,000 violent "protesters" (those who seem to get a significant amount of attention from both our media and Congress), the percentage of folks our representatives are listening to are as follows: Seattle, .013; Portland, .015; Chicago, .0010; and Washington, D.C., .0016.
They may be loud, but are they the ones who deserve this type of attention? I want them to listen to protesters, but those who commit crimes as "protest" are way out of line and those "in charge" who do little or nothing to stop them are worse. They need to protect the 98-plus percent of us who are law-abiding. Keith Pease, Sioux City
