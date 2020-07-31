LETTER: Do they deserve the attention they get?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

National news coverage and congressional proposals to current law are completely out of control. A quick check with Google indicates the following populations: Seattle, 744,955; Portland, 653,115; Chicago, 6,216,589; Washington, D.C. (metro), 9,533,040. The mega coverage of the "protests" and violence seems nonstop.

Raising a sign or your voice is protest. Burning buildings is arson, attacking another person is assault, injuring another is battery, killing another is either manslaughter or murder.

Currently, the only protected action in our country is protest. The rest are to be held accountable for a criminal act. I'm fairly certain all elected officials of any political party are sworn to uphold current law. My civics instructors were very clear when teaching me that it was not an option for me to pick and choose which ones to follow. We have a process to follow to amend/change current law and "we the people" get to elect our representatives to do just that. In the meantime, I was taught that current law would be enforced.