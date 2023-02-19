Do you remember the stunt and prank TV show “Jackass,” featuring stunts so outrageous they required warnings and disclaimers? The American appetite for such spectacle has produced decades of reincarnations in the form of sequels, movies, spin-offs, video games, and trading cards.

Come now Iowa Republicans with an educational version—one which targets rather than shields school children.

Here is a lineup of “episodes,” some of which are nearing completion:

HF9 prohibits school staff from affirming students’ gender identity and preferred pronouns and requires the staff to “out” them to their parents, even though some may have unsafe home environments.

HF8 prohibits school instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-3. Have these GOP leaders considered that some children as young as 2-3 sense that they are not the gender others say they are? Probably not. Their focus is displaying their conservative bona fides for sustained political office. Stunts over students.

A stunt still in the works is legislation pushed by a dark money group, Moms for Liberty, which is pressing Iowa lawmakers to introduce bills which would ban “undesirable” books, even though school districts already have selection processes in place.

If our most vulnerable students cannot talk to anyone at school about gender concerns, if they cannot read books whose characters reflect them, if they live in hostile home environments, and if they have, by virtue of lax Iowa gun laws, easy access to firearms, is there any doubt about the final episode of this Jackass series? Karen Heidman, Sioux City