At the July 18 Woodbury County Board meeting, an entitled community activist calling herself "the native representative for this city" told the board we need to consult with "communities of color" before voting on an energy resolution (that has been in the public for a week and a half). She said "our voices need to be heard as well."

She then sat down, having said nothing about what her community has to say, and rudely interrupted other speakers she disagreed with (and who had different skin colors, even).

This is a public service announcement: State and federal laws ensure local governments conduct themselves in a transparent and open manner. But it is an individual responsibility to educate and involve oneself. It is the height of irony to complain about not being involved as you are in the very same moment involved. Nothing is a more entitled, first-world problem than that.

And you marginalize your own community if you imply they need some special invitation to fulfill their civic duty that applies to all citizens.

Notice I said this without mentioning I'm a proud member of the half-Asian community... a minority... a person of color. You see, it is possible to say something without first reminding everyone that your ancestors weren't from Europe. Thank you. Matthew Ung, Sioux City