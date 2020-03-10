LETTER: 'Does that sound like fun?'

Thank you to the writer of a Feb. 18 Letter to the Editor headlined "A big deception" for bringing up an important point, saying that socialism will lead to communism.
Do you really want a government that restricts what we can read, what news appears in print and on television, what content is available on the Internet, having only communal property - none of it owned by any one person, just the government - and having to watch what we say in case someone reports it to the state and we end up in prison, or worse?
Does that sound like fun? Not to me. Anne Monnig, Sioux City