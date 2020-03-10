LETTER: 'Does that sound like fun?'

Thank you to the writer of a Feb. 18 Letter to the Editor headlined "A big deception" for bringing up an important point, saying that socialism will lead to communism.

Do you really want a government that restricts what we can read, what news appears in print and on television, what content is available on the Internet, having only communal property - none of it owned by any one person, just the government - and having to watch what we say in case someone reports it to the state and we end up in prison, or worse?