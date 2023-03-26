I grew up on a farm and love animals; especially dogs. A short time ago, I relocated to Sioux City, and it became obvious to me there are mean dogs that are not leashed and running wild in public areas. And I’ve been attacked. The Sioux City Police Department will not respond unless a dog assault has caused a “death." They referred me to Animal Control.

Animal Control’s reply was the equivalent of a shrug and referred me to the City. And a polite message left for our mayor has gone un-answered over the course of months. As a physician, recently, I cared for a patient in the intensive care unit; a defenseless toddler who was mauled by a dog. Please be a responsible pet owner. And will someone please step forward and enforce the City’s dog ordinances! Dale J. Klein, M.D., Sioux City