The Sioux City Council is considering a developer’s request to rezone an area behind North Middle School for a housing development. The area is an intact tract of Iowa’s much-advertised Loess Hills and abutting properties are already in a conservation easement.
Putting aside critical considerations like the destruction of a complex prairie ecosystem from 12,500 to 31,000 years old, the removal of 10,000 truckloads of soil and the resulting traffic and airborne dust hazards, surely the prime consideration should be the safety of 300-plus school children and personnel. The Loess Hills have been described as fragile giants for good reason. Loess soil is also called “sugar clay” because it loses all cohesion when rain-soaked.
I ask council members to recall the 2007 rain-induced landslide of mud and trees which blocked railroad tracks and the northbound lane of Interstate 29. Or the 1988 landslide which nearly toppled the War Eagle Monument. Vehicles are moveable targets; schools aren’t. Monuments don’t shelter classrooms; schools do. The frequency of heavy rain events has not subsided; it has increased.
The safety of children should not be sacrificed to housing, no matter how much it is needed. Karen Heidman, Sioux City