LETTER: Don't convert Sixth Street to a three-lane road

I disagree with the plan for the conversion of Sixth Street to a three-lane road. It's a major artery through downtown and constricting it would cause rush hour back-ups and delays.

Also, from the bicycle standpoint, a better street to do this would be Fourth Street. It's a flat, easy ride through downtown. Anyone on a bicycle would detour to Fourth Street anyway at Floyd Boulevard or Court Street. Who is really going up that big hill to Mercy on a bike anyway?

Keep Sixth Street for auto traffic. Three lanes would be a rush hour mess. Divert bicycle and pedestrian traffic to Fourth Street. It's flat from Lewis and beyond all the way to Wesley Way. -- Larry Jessip, Sioux City