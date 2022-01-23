LETTER: Don't eliminate college tenure due to politics

Tenured professors create the interest in a university staff. Working on research with a leading doctor in a field is why a student wants to go to a university. Eliminating tenure because you don't like a professor's politics is silly, very narrow minded and short sighted, not to mention down right unconstitutional.

I was a Republican at Morningside University and nobody limited my choices but me. Right wing fears of evolution, chaos theory, or even nihilism, as well as other philosophic concepts, have nothing to do with politics.

Free speech in college is alive and well and if you're too afraid to speak out, you're a phony. Grow a spine stand your ground and make your case. We did then, students do now and they will continue to do so. That's what college is all about.

If you want to go to Liberty University, Go! But for those who have the gumption to make your presence known, more power to you. Mommy and daddy won't be there with "lawyers guns and money" in real life. Figure it out on your own, you know, grow up. Iowa's government has got to have better things to occupy their time than scold professors and ruin our economy.

Oh, by the way, I'm a Democrat now, ridiculous Republicans drove me away. What a bunch of phonies. -- Randall Washburn, Sioux City

