LETTER: Don't forget city wanting to ticket non-mask wearers
LETTER: Don't forget city wanting to ticket non-mask wearers

Letters to the Editor

When we have the next election for (Sioux City) City Council, I hope we remember that our mayor and council want the police to issue tickets to people for not wearing masks. Also, remember that the masks are supposed to be voluntary and only if people are within 6 feet of each other for 15 minutes or more. So the police should waste 15 minutes of their day trying to "catch someone not complying with the voluntary action?" --David Adkins, Sioux City

