LETTER: Don't forget Iowans with disabilities during pandemic
LETTER: Don't forget Iowans with disabilities during pandemic

Letters to the Editor

I’m writing because people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their direct support staff have become the #ForgottenFaces of the COVID-19 pandemic. Medicaid-funded providers work 24/7 to care for Iowans with intellectual/developmental disabilities. These direct care professionals provide help with everything from basic hygiene to essential health care services, often with no or limited supplies of PPE and in people’s homes where social distancing is impossible.

Providers are now at financial risk because of lost revenue from closed programs related to the pandemic and some are in jeopardy of closing permanently because the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has failed to cover Medicaid in its distribution of federal CARES Act funding.

The good news is that Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Joni Ernst have the power to hold HHS accountable. Please join me in urging our senators and Iowa's entire congressional delegation to ensure people with disabilities in Iowa and the Medicaid programs on which they rely are not forgotten – again. Barry W. Whitsell, president and chief executive officer, Village Northwest Unlimited, Sheldon, Iowa

