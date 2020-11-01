LETTER: Don't forget Iowa's judicial elections

On the back side of your ballot are judicial elections. In Iowa, we call them retention elections because each judge has already been through a rigorous vetting by a committee of citizens appointed by the Governor, and lawyers elected by the lawyers in their judicial district. From this vetted nomination list, the governor selects the judge appointed. This “merit selection” process has been adopted by many states around the country, and is the envy of the rest.

Then, to insure We the People can provide a check and balance on that process, each new judge must stand for retention in the first election following their selection, and again every 6 years thereafter. A judge must obtain at least 50% of the vote of the people to be retained.

Your participation in this process is crucial. If the only citizens who vote are those with a grudge against a judge for a particular decision, we lose quality judges. At the same time, full participation by an informed electorate ensures that any judge who is not properly performing her/his duties is not retained.

Information about the judges on your ballot is available at www.judicialfacts.org This site also contains the results of an anonymous evaluation of each judge on your ballot by the lawyers who practice before that judge. No judge gets any information about who voted or how they voted, so it is a completely honest evaluation you may find helpful in making your decision. Jim Daane, Sioux City, Judicial District, 3B representative to the Iowa State Bar Association

