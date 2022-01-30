LETTER: Don't ignore 2021's rays of sunshine

Comedian Steve Martin once quipped, “A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.”

Americans, including Iowans, are creating their own solar eclipse by ignoring the rays of sunshine 2021 brought. Consider some of them.

Nationwide:

The unemployment rate and poverty level both fell despite the pandemic.

The number of households without enough to eat fell by about 3.3 million, or 30%. (This number will increase in 2022 if the Senate doesn’t extend the enhanced child tax credit.)

*President Biden met with farmers, ranchers, and independent meat and poultry processors and the resulting funding and action plan will create more competition, better earnings, and more consumer choices.

Statewide:

No thanks to any GOP legislator, the American Rescue Plan will give approximately $4.5 billion to Iowa, with $100 million for water projects, $200 million for expansion of rural broadband, $30 million in assistance to small and medium manufacturing, $100 million for housing, and $200 million for childcare, a pressing problem for rural Iowans and an annual drag on Iowa's economy of over $900 million.

Then, there’s the infrastructure bill. Iowa’s share of that will be about $5 billion over 5 years — so, more for water and broadband projects and, of course, plenty for roads, bridges, airports, public transportation, and cyber security. Only Sen. Grassley and Rep. Cindy Axne voted for this, while everyone else sat on their thumbs.

Neil Sedaka sang, “You gotta make your own sunshine.” Let’s get out of our funk and remember that. -- Karen Heidman, Sioux City

