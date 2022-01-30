LETTER: Don't think homelessness can't happen to you

I would like to make a comment on the homeless fire. If our community had more shelters for homelessness not, just the Warmer Shelter etc., all seasons we wouldn't have this issue.

Nobody in our community understands the multitude we are dealing with. Where is our community except for turning our shoulders and accepting "Out of Site, Out of Mind." Shame on us for thinking it could never/won't happen to us. Shame on us all in our community and God be with those who suffer & think Siouxland turned their backs on you. Some of us do care and hopefully the community will rally. -- Lisa Alexa, Sioux City