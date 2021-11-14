LETTER: Downtown Sioux City has a train problem

During rush hours in the morning and at night, trains like to stop in the middle of the roads. When they do that, they stop people from getting to their destinations. Trains will be on their journey when they suddenly stop, sit there, start reversing, stop again, go forward or backwards. I understand that they may be doing this because they are switching cars, waiting for other trains or letting trains cross paths, but why during rush hours? Is there another time they can schedule for trains to stop in the middle of the road?

For this, I do have a solution to offer. It may be a costly one and take a quite a few years, but it might be an idea to take into consideration. Could there be an opportunity to build bridges for the trains? Build bridges at a reasonable height, so that when trains leave the train yard, they don’t block the roads and people can still drive underneath the bridges. This might help with traffic issues as well. Maybe having some trains go on bridges and some cross underneath could also eliminate the traffic of trains. The money needed for this project could come from federal or state grants. The FRA offers a grant to fund capital projects that improve intercity freight rail transportation systems. -- Ashley Duncan, Sioux City