LETTER: 'Drastic changes' needed

On the surface, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is exactly what this country needs right now: a solution to keep the country’s small and independent businesses open. But in reality, PPP is being used by executives to repay debts to big banks and private equity firms. Meanwhile, across the country, thousands of small businesses — businesses with workers who need paychecks to survive — are still waiting on their loans after being approved for the program.
The failure of PPP exposes how lawmakers in Washington, D.C., really feel about our country’s small businesses. Congress needs to make drastic changes in its next round of funding or PPP will have failed those it set out to save. Craig Levine, Sioux City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!