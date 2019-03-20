In The Journal's March 13 Our Opinion, "It's time for recommitment to Healthiest State Initiative,” we agree with the editorial board’s call to action for Iowans – including state government, private businesses and individuals – to recommit to the goal of making Iowa the healthiest state in the nation.
Although recent health rankings are cause for concern, we are continually encouraged by efforts being made across the state – including in Sioux City – to help Iowans eat well, move more and feel better.
In 2018, Sioux City was recognized with a Healthy Hometown Community Award. The school district was applauded for its walking school bus program, local daycares were spotlighted for growing on-site gardens and the city was acknowledged for encouraging biking as a mode of transportation and recreation.
The 2018 Individual Impact Award winner, Angela Drent, also calls Woodbury County home. Drent, a health promotion specialist at Siouxland District Health Department, donated a portion of her award prize to build the Miracle League inclusive toddler splashpad in Sioux City.
There are healthy habits that we can each adopt to help our state move in the right direction. 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! encourages Iowans to eat five fruits or vegetables a day, take part in two hours or less of recreational screen time, get one hour or more of physical activity and choose water over sugary drinks.
There are free 5-2-1-0 resources available online to help schools, early care, families and health care sites work toward these daily goals: www.IowaHealthiestState.com/5210. - Jamie Haberl, Des Moines, Iowa Healthiest State Initiative executive director