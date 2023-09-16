I am a landowner in Cherokee County affected by the Summit Carbon Solutions hazardous sequestration pipeline. I am opposed to this pipeline with safety being my primary concern.

To better understand the consequences in the event of a rupture the Iowa Utility Board required Summit to perform a dispersion model analysis to quantify the risk to people living in close proximity to the pipeline. Summit has developed this model, but the IUB made the decision to keep the results confidential.

In South Dakota, the Public Service Commission decided to make the dispersion models available to the general public. These model results for an eight-inch pipeline are alarming and show a danger zone 1,855 feet wide centered over the entire length of the pipeline. Everyone within this zone would be subjected to a CO2 level of 40,000 ppm, which is considered as “Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health.” The Summit easement agreement allows for a pipe diameter up to 24 inches, which would certainly create a danger zone larger than 1,855 feet.

The IUB consists of three members appointed by the governor and serve at her discretion. The governor has a duty to protect the citizens of Iowa and should direct the IUB to make the dispersion model available to the general public. I feel every citizen of Iowa has the right to know the extent of the risk this pipeline poses.

Please contact the governor’s office at 515-281-5211 or email at governor@governor.iowa.gov and urge her to make the dispersion model public. -- Donald Johannsen, Potosi, Wisc.