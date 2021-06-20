LETTER: Elected officials work for the people, not vice versa

When I read Rhonda Capron's letter to the editor entitled, "City leaders committed to riverfront development" in the June 13 edition of the Journal, I could think of only one word: REALLY?

Last I checked, we still live in a democracy. In our system, elected officials work for the people and not vice versa. A taxpaying citizen of Sioux City has every right to question how our tax money is spent. Mr. Jungers only asked questions (legitimate, in my opinion) and did not accuse any city leader of anything.

I do not like some of the millions of dollars that we invested in things that are not related to city services. Also, I think that the idea that our city leaders are almost perfect is stretching things a bit. Sour grapes, maybe?? -- Arden Jasper, Sioux City

