 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Election results carry consequences
View Comments

LETTER: Election results carry consequences

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

As President Obama said his goal "was to fundamentally change the United States," if the people of the the USA elect Biden, the socialist agenda will continue. We will be in danger of losing some of our First Amendment rights like Freedom of Religion and Speech. Obama and then Secretary of State Clinton both stated they believed in the freedom of worship. Freedom of worship is NOT the same as Freedom of Religion. Freedom of worship means one is free to practice their faith in the privacy of their church and home but not in the "public square." Obama showed what he meant when he had the Department of Justice go after private business owners who refused to include federally mandated abortion services in their health care plan. He even had the DOJ sue a group of Catholic nuns to force them to go against their religious conviction about abortion, since the government overrules our personal religious beliefs.

In 2016, the Democrats removed any reference to God from their party platform and this year omitted "under God" twice when saying the Pledge of Allegiance at their national convention. If there is no God, government becomes the people's savior. Therefore government grants our rights and government can easily remove them. Our founding fathers believed we had God given rights that no one should take away.

Our freedom of speech could be greatly limited if the government declares ideas contrary to their politically correct ideology as "hate speech." Elections do have consequences. Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Blind ear
Letters

MINI: Blind ear

I am pretty sure Trump's adviser said, "protect the people." Not "infect the people." -- Russ Robinson, Sioux City

MINI: Glad the voting is over
Letters

MINI: Glad the voting is over

Thank goodness the voting is over. Now I wonder how long it will take for all of these people to pick up their "vote for me" signs???? -- Shir…

MINI: Economy vs. COVID
Letters

MINI: Economy vs. COVID

The economy is dependent on conquering the virus. Only way to regain the economy is to starve the virus. Starve the virus is simple enough but…

MINI: Latest lie
Letters

MINI: Latest lie

The latest lie from Donald Trump; our Medicare premiums have gone down 17%. I'd sure would like to know whose premiums have gone down? Mine ha…

MINI: Cast your vote
Letters

MINI: Cast your vote

Throughout our American history, especially during the horse and buggy days, voting day was the last day to cast your vote but not the last da…

MINI: Make America great again
Letters

MINI: Make America great again

A recent report indicated that the median income for families rose by $6,000. Of course, every economic indicator has sky-rocketed to record h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News