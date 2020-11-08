LETTER: Election results carry consequences

As President Obama said his goal "was to fundamentally change the United States," if the people of the the USA elect Biden, the socialist agenda will continue. We will be in danger of losing some of our First Amendment rights like Freedom of Religion and Speech. Obama and then Secretary of State Clinton both stated they believed in the freedom of worship. Freedom of worship is NOT the same as Freedom of Religion. Freedom of worship means one is free to practice their faith in the privacy of their church and home but not in the "public square." Obama showed what he meant when he had the Department of Justice go after private business owners who refused to include federally mandated abortion services in their health care plan. He even had the DOJ sue a group of Catholic nuns to force them to go against their religious conviction about abortion, since the government overrules our personal religious beliefs.
In 2016, the Democrats removed any reference to God from their party platform and this year omitted "under God" twice when saying the Pledge of Allegiance at their national convention. If there is no God, government becomes the people's savior. Therefore government grants our rights and government can easily remove them. Our founding fathers believed we had God given rights that no one should take away.
Our freedom of speech could be greatly limited if the government declares ideas contrary to their politically correct ideology as "hate speech." Elections do have consequences. Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa
