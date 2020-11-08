LETTER: Election results carry consequences

As President Obama said his goal "was to fundamentally change the United States," if the people of the the USA elect Biden, the socialist agenda will continue. We will be in danger of losing some of our First Amendment rights like Freedom of Religion and Speech. Obama and then Secretary of State Clinton both stated they believed in the freedom of worship. Freedom of worship is NOT the same as Freedom of Religion. Freedom of worship means one is free to practice their faith in the privacy of their church and home but not in the "public square." Obama showed what he meant when he had the Department of Justice go after private business owners who refused to include federally mandated abortion services in their health care plan. He even had the DOJ sue a group of Catholic nuns to force them to go against their religious conviction about abortion, since the government overrules our personal religious beliefs.