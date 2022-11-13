 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Elections validate or reject the cultural climate.

Letters to the Editor

My thoughts on the election. Tuesday night's mixed bag validated an insight I had years back on why I didn't have the emotional energy to pursue politics. And that is, the end goal of winning wasn't enough. The climate in which we'd live was always going to lead back to culture.

I think back to 2012 when evangelicals were blamed for Romney not getting the presidential vote. In hindsight - and I voted for him - those who didn't were right. Elections aren't about winning. They're about worldview. Given last night's results as with then, elections validate or reject the current cultural climate. And, when Republicans don't understand that, they lose.

It was a net loss for Trump in exception to perhaps Arizona. DeSantis' referendum against COVID-stan, the institutional Left, and their nihilist handlers, by contrast, swept Florida. The 2024 premise was set last night and the next two years we'll witness what will win out: the Left's worldview or the outright rejection of it. Because the middle ground, who believe this is still about winning elections, lost last night.

People are also reading…

We're in a cultural war. We always have been. And for the good Trump has been pre-COVID, he simply doesn't see or acknowledge for his part how we got here. I wish he'd step aside rather than run, but alas, it'll be nonetheless a fascinating and harrowing next two years of tension and delicate balance between what we, as a people, seek in common versus and what will tear us apart. -- Christina Lang, Moville, Iowa

