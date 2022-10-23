LETTER: Embrace change to learn more about candidates

I read with interest the Journal's story about the recent League of Women Voters forum for legislative candidates, "De Witt and Henderson opt out of forum." I remember the forum I attended a few years ago when the response to Republican state Sen. Jim Carlin was hissing from the audience, not questions. I didn't learn much about Jim or other elected officials that day or what was likely to happen in the Legislature.

Instead of bemoaning the demise of these forums as a way in which we get information about political candidates, why not embrace change? All the candidates have websites, email addresses and Facebook pages. Many are on Twitter. Most will talk to the media.

My experience is that candidates and elected officials respond, even if you are not their constituent, if they are asked a question about their stance on an issue, especially if you don't use a form letter. Ask them. Also, read the Sioux City Journal coverage of contested races. -- Suzan Stewart, Sioux City