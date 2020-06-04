LETTER: Embrace equality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a conference call with governors about the recent riots and protest over George Floyd's death, President Trump said, "You have to dominate." The reality is that is part of the problem. When people are dominated, kept down, treated less than human, given less than basic health care, allowed to live in substandard housing, aren't provided schools where they can achieve at high standards, denied basic human rights, and police are allowed to use excessive force that sometimes kill them, eventually the people will rise up and, unfortunately, there is going to be the violence we see nightly on TV and the internet.

Should we be shocked by these actions? No. We as a country did the same thing when we felt oppressed by the English. The result: a free country, or at least free for some. All these protesters want is the same freedoms that most of us enjoy. One of the mottos of our country is: " All men are created equally." Let's start making that a reality today and treat all of our sisters and brothers as children of God, a God who loves us all equally, who made us in his image.

Jesus said, "Whenever you did this to the least one of mine, you did it to me." Perhaps we need to also understand that applies in the same way when we mistreat our sisters and brothers in Christ. When we mistreat them, we mistreat the God who is all loving. Joseph Dillinger, Sioux City

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0