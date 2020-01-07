LETTER: End fireworks on new year's eve

I believe that this past new year's eve has been enough. The fireworks on new year's eve have to come to a stop. People start shooting off the fireworks as soon as it is dark and at this time of the year dark comes at 5:30 p.m. What is worse is that it does not stop until after midnight. Seven hours of random explosions is simply too much.

Drinking and fireworks does not mix at any time, but during new year's eve, many people think that getting drunk is the whole idea.

I understand the desire to shoot off fireworks for the Fourth of July. Our founding fathers said that the event should be celebrated by fireworks, patriotic displays, the ringing of bells and the discharge of firearms. We simply do not need it at new year's eve.

You see, even if I understand your desire to celebrate the coming new tear, my dogs do not. My dogs think that you are trying to murder them. They are afraid to go outside and potty and this lasts several days after the fireworks are over.

And ask yourself, do we really need it? Isn't the city fireworks display at midnight enough? Is your life gonna end because you did not get to blow up the neighborhood? Mark Solheim, Sioux City

