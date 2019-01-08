The cold-blooded murder of California Police Officer Ronil Singh on Dec. 26 appears to be another example of the real cost of illegal immigration and sanctuary cities. There are presently seven sanctuary states that forbid local police from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and California is one of them. They actively obstruct immigration enforcement, shield criminals from ICE and, as a result, advocate crime and lawlessness.
Within those seven states, the citizens are represented in Washington, D.C., by 80 Democrats versus 20 Republicans in the House of Representatives and 13 Democrats versus one Republican in the U.S. Senate. It’s not hard to understand why Democrats in Congress are so intent on obstructing President Trump’s initiatives to enforce immigration laws and secure our sovereign border. - Tom Plendl, Kingsley, Iowa