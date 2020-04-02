LETTER: EPA must 'uphold integrity' of RFS

As we gear up for the 2020 planting season amid unparalleled uncertainty, I was glad to see the Trump administration make the correct call on a critical decision for agriculture.
On March 24, the administration declined to appeal the U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals' decision against the EPA’s handling of small refinery waivers (SREs). Farm families are stretched thin with the demand for biofuel and corn prices plummeting due to the COVID-19 crisis. Fuel demand is down and folks aren’t spending like they otherwise would.
The court’s ruling directs the EPA to stop abusing refinery exemptions, which allow oil companies to push biofuels out of the market, eroding demand for several years. Subsequently, when Siouxland Energy shuts down, wet distillers grain isn’t produced to feed cattle. Other Iowa plants make dried distillers grain for hog feed. We all get hurt with lower corn demand and no feed.
Unfortunately, there isn’t any news from the EPA on whether they’ll faithfully start applying the ruling nationwide and to the 25 pending exemptions for 2019. This decision could make or break our recovery in the months ahead.
Ag is critical to Iowa’s economy. We still need to deliver safe and affordable food, fiber and fuel to families across the world. In fact, a recent study found biofuel production contributed over $5 billion to Iowa’s economy in 2019.
Our elected leaders need to continue holding the EPA accountable to ensure they follow the law and uphold the integrity of the Renewable Fuels Standard. Steve Rehder, Hawarden, Iowa, member, Siouxland Energy Cooperative Board of Directors
