LETTER: EPA should reject 'refiners' attacks on the RFS'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Every sector of the U.S. economy is dealing with the economic fallout from the coronavirus emergency. Predictably, oil refiners are using the crisis as an opportunity to attack the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Once again refiners are asking the Environmental Protection Agency to gut the RFS, claiming that the program is a “severe economic hardship” to them. EPA has repeatedly demonstrated that the RFS is no hardship.

Waiving the RFS would do nothing to change the current economic crisis. RFS requirements are set before the start of each year as percentages of the gasoline and diesel used throughout the year. That means this year’s RFS requirements are falling in direct proportion with overall transportation fuel demand. Refiners simply want to prevent biofuel producers from having a fair share of any rebound in demand once the economy restarts.

Oil refiners know how the percentage mechanism works. In fact, they exploited it over the last three years through retroactive small refinery exemptions. Refiners wait till year’s end to ask for the exemptions so that they can reduce the annual amount of gasoline and diesel that the RFS percentages apply to. The exemptions have destroyed demand for biodiesel, put several biodiesel facilities out of commission, and severely harmed the Midwest agricultural economy.

Now of course, the oil industry is asking EPA to change the annual RFS percentages and create the same damage as the exemptions. EPA should quickly reject the refiners’ attacks on the RFS. Kevin McGrain, Hornick, Iowa