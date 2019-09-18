When I hear the phrase "black lives matter," I do understand that to mean that black people want their lives to matter as much as white lives do. The person killed in a police chokehold, the person killed reaching for their license in a traffic stop and the person killed holding their cell phone that was mistaken for a gun that I read about are black.
We have all seen or read about these types of incidents and they certainly don’t happen as frequently to white people as they do to black people. So it is easy to understand the need for the phrase "black lives matter."
On the other hand, I don’t understand white supremacy as anything more than misguided fear. The underpinnings of our culture and way of life are about all being created equal, about justice and about fairness that knows no color or gender.
As we have matured as a society we have done away with things that stood in the way of equality, justice and fairness as we did away with slavery, allowed women to vote, and reinforced these values through civil rights legislation, through greater respect and honor for women and their rightful place in society, and through respect for the dignity and value of the LGBT community.
These things haven’t come about at the expense of white men. White men are every bit as worthy and deserving of respect and honor as anyone else. We are not better, we are the same. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City