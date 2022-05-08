LETTER: Ex-senators bring knowledge as presidential contenders

George Will presents an interesting idea in his May 1 column in the Journal, titled, "Bar senators from the presidency." His point that in order to prevent the current grandstanding by presidential hopefuls, the members of the legislature should not be "eligible to be president."

Among the 17 presidents he lists who were previous senators, there are those who were influential in shaping significant legislation and policies that benefited not only the United States, but the world. It would be unfortunate if the knowledge and skills that these legislators learn while serving in their positions would be lost.

Instead of barring them from legislative service, it might be better to restrict their running for president until they were out of office for a significant amount of time, say five or six years. -- J. I. Landoe, Spencer, Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0