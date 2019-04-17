Many of us may not know what it's like to be really hungry. Unfortunately, the reality of hunger impacts many in Iowa, including one in five children. This is simply and completely not acceptable.
Action to help in the fight against hunger has been requested from the Iowa state legislators. Legislators have the opportunity to help fight hunger with SF 205 and HF 370, currently being considered by the Legislature. This bill calls for sales tax exemption for Iowa’s food banks, all of which are nonprofit organizations.
Currently, there are more than 360,000 seniors, children and adults in Iowa who go to bed hungry. In fact, there are Iowans in all 99 counties who struggle to put food on the table.
Fortunately, organizations like the Food Bank of Siouxland and our partner agencies are here to help those in need of nourishment.
Our legislative priority this year is a sales tax exemption. The Food Bank of Siouxland (a nonprofit organization) paid nearly $7,000 in sales tax on products and services required to operate the Food Bank in 2018. With every dollar providing 13 pounds, that is 91,000 pounds of food we were unable to provide to the hungry due to these taxes.
We ask our community and legislators to support the proposed sales tax exemption bills and our work to make Iowa stronger. We ask that fighting hunger become a priority at the state Capitol and throughout Iowa. When Iowans are nourished, Iowa is stronger. Linda Scheid, executive director, Food Bank of Siouxland