LETTER: Expand the definition of 'pro life'
LETTER: Expand the definition of 'pro life'

Letters to the Editor

Isn't it about time to expand the definition of "pro life" beyond the abortion issue? Pro life is about people earning a living wage, having access to good health care, and having access to all levels of quality education. It includes respect for women and minorities. It includes access to birth control, providing sex education, and promoting respectful relationships.

In many cases, choosing abortion is related to bigger underlying problems. I, too, am concerned about the number of abortions, but simply being against abortion is not the answer. If we truly took care of all aspects of pro life, the rates of legal and illegal abortions would undoubtedly decrease.

Think about this before you vote on Nov. 3 or before. Ann Knutson, Sioux City

