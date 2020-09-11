LETTER: Expand the definition of 'pro life'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Isn't it about time to expand the definition of "pro life" beyond the abortion issue? Pro life is about people earning a living wage, having access to good health care, and having access to all levels of quality education. It includes respect for women and minorities. It includes access to birth control, providing sex education, and promoting respectful relationships.

In many cases, choosing abortion is related to bigger underlying problems. I, too, am concerned about the number of abortions, but simply being against abortion is not the answer. If we truly took care of all aspects of pro life, the rates of legal and illegal abortions would undoubtedly decrease.

Think about this before you vote on Nov. 3 or before. Ann Knutson, Sioux City

