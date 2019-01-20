Steve King is my U.S. representative in Iowa's 4th District. Now that he is expelled from all committees, he is totally impotent in ability to promote what's best for the constituents of the 4th District. Our only resolution is to have Congress expel him and allow for new representation. Expelling Steve King can only be realistically affected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Please ask Rep. McCarthy to do that.
Let me have a representative in the U.S. Congress. Expel Steve King now. - Diane Smith, Spencer, Iowa